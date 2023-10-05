5 Things To Know About Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers is no stranger to critical acclaim at this point in her career.

With a compelling presence in the music industry, she has earned her stripes as a versatile artist, known for both her solo work and her collaborations with some of the biggest names in the business.

She is committed to making the indie music she loves, and while she doesn’t seem like she’s aiming for commercial or chart success, she’s still finding it, regardless of the style of music she puts out into the world.

From her own work, to the two bands she’s currently in, and to collaborating with superstars like Taylor Swift, Bridgers is seemingly everywhere — and she’s still rising.

Her band Boygenius just dropped a new project called The Rest, which is bound to become another critical smash, and is worth a play. Right now!

Her Bands

Bridgers made a name for herself as a singer-songwriter, but her creative output doesn’t stop at her solo career. She is also a key member of the supergroup Boygenius, with her collaborators Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

The trio has produced one full-length titled The Record and a handful of EPs, including their latest, The Rest. Additionally, she joined forces with Conor Oberst to create Better Oblivion Community Center, and the two have thus far dropped one album.

Grammy Nominations

At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Bridgers received four nominations in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.

While she didn’t secure a win, her presence on the nominations list spoke volumes about how she was being recognized for her talent.

With Boygenius, she’s also likely headed for more nominations later this year, and perhaps finally a win.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE EMAILS!

Lots of Collaborations

Bridgers has worked with many stars, not just in the two bands she’s a part of.

Her musical journey is punctuated by partnerships and co-releases with a diverse array of artists, including Lord Huron, Fiona Apple, The National, Andrew Bird, Manchester Orchestra, The 1975, Maggie Rogers, Kid Cudi, Taylor Swift, and SZA, and they all seem to love her.

Covering The Goo Goo Dolls

Bridgers made headlines with her commitment to cover one specific song, which played out beautifully for her.

She pledged to cover the ’90s classic “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls if then-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

After he lost to now-President Biden, she joined with Rogers to re-record the tune. It was downloaded 28,000 times in a very short window, with proceeds benefiting Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization, which promotes fair elections in Georgia and nationwide.

The cover also marked her first solo hit on the Hot 100, but not her last.

She’s Bisexual

Bridgers has been vocal about her identity as bisexual throughout her career.

While she has been open about her bisexuality, she has thus far seemingly only been romantically tied to men, at least as far as the public knows.

Initially, her coming out caused friction with her mother, but they later reconciled.