5 Things To Know About Poppy

On the internet, where the line between reality and digital fantasy blurs, one artist has emerged as a particularly captivating enigma — Poppy. Known for her uncanny valley-like android persona that she created and has used to push her music onto the masses, Poppy rose to viral fame through her quirky and thought-provoking performance art videos on YouTube. These videos served as a commentary on and satirization of internet culture and the complexities of modern society.

From there, she began releasing music, which quickly caught the ear of a number of record labels and high-profile collaborators. Now, she’s a burgeoning star in her own right, and she’s got a new album titled Zig that’s delivering perhaps the best dark pop out there.

A Journey from Bullying to Homeschooling

Poppy’s path to stardom was not without its challenges. She faced bullying during her school years due to being perceived as skinny and quiet. This adversity ultimately led her to complete the latter half of her studies through homeschooling. Her journey from an introverted young student to a celebrated artist shows that anyone can break out of their old ways and conquer some common fears that teenagers have.

Graphic Novels and Music Fusion

Poppy’s creativity knows no bounds, and it extends beyond her YouTube channel and her music. In January 2019, she announced her foray into the world of graphic novels with Genesis 1, published by Z2 Comics. The graphic novel delves into the origin story of the Poppy character, posing intriguing questions about her nature.

In January 2020, Poppy unveiled her second graphic novel, Poppy’s Inferno. It was accompanied by a soundtrack album titled Music to Scream To, and it added another layer of creativity to her ever-expanding artistic repertoire.

A Grammy Nomination Breakthrough

Poppy’s music career took an especially exciting turn when her song “Bloodmoney” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance in 2021. This remarkable achievement marked her as the first solo female artist to be nominated in this typically male-dominated category, and even though she didn’t win, she still made history.

Exploring Identity and Advocacy

Poppy’s art often explores themes of identity, and her potential gender questioning was a central theme of her album Am I a Girl? In an interview, she openly stated that she identifies as a woman and she strongly believes in the idea that every person should be allowed to identify however they choose.