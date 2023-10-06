‘All Of Us Strangers’: Everything You Need To Know

The entire gay internet has a crush on both Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal separately. Now, imagine the two of them together in a movie…where they make out…and do other things. Well, soon, nobody will have to imagine this, as they’ll be able to just go and see their new movie All Of Us Strangers!

What Is All Of Us Strangers About?

According to the movie’s IMDB page, “A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

Watch The All Of Us Strangers Trailer

Who Are The Stars Of All Of Us Strangers?

All Of Us Strangers primarily stars Andrew Scott as Adam, the lead of the film. The younger version of Adam is portrayed by Carter John Grout. His lover is played by Paul Mescal. The movie features a relatively small cast, but it’s rounded out by fellow critically-acclaimed actors Jamie Bell and Claire Foy.

When Is All Of Us Strangers’s Release Date?

The movie already premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in late August of this year, but it was only screened for that audience. The general public will have to wait until early 2024 to see it. Right now, All Of Us Strangers is set to be released on January 26, but those interested in catching it should be aware that for the moment, it only has a U.K. rollout planned. Whether or not the title will make its way to the U.S. is yet to be seen.

Where Is All Of Us Strangers Streaming?

For now, no streaming platform has been announced for All Of Us Strangers. It likely won’t arrive on any site until spring 2024, after its theatrical release.

Who Worked On All Of Us Strangers?

All Of Us Strangers was written and directed by Andrew Haigh, and it is based on the novel Strangers by Japanese screenwriter and novelist Taichi Yamada. It was produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey.