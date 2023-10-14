Bob The Drag Queen Drops Surprise Comedy Album

Bob the Drag Queen, known for his remarkable talents on the stage and of course on TV, is going to make you laugh…again! The multi-talented drag artist has surprise-released a brand new comedy album titled Woke Man In A Dress that comes just before the biggest tour of his career.

This release is an audio-only recording of his stand-up special of the same name, which fans are surely already familiar with. The comedy special was initially introduced to the public through a release on YouTube earlier this year, and now it’s available via another format.

Drawing inspiration from his experiences as a black and queer individual growing up in the south in the U.S., as well as his relatively newfound celebrity status, Woke Man In A Dress is a testament to the creativity and humor that makes Bob The Drag Queen such a star.

In a press statement announcing the new album, Bob humorously quipped, “I love that comedians are now making our own specials. The most important factor in a comedy special is… IS IT FUNNY?!?!?! and the answer is… I’m hilarious.” He’s not wrong to say it, and to boast in such a manner is very much Bob’s way.

While this comedy release marks a new chapter in Bob’s career, it’s not actually his first album. In February 2023, he dropped his debut musical EP, Gay Barz. Prior to that project, Bob had collaborated with fellow drag queens like Shangela and Peppermint on one-off singles throughout the past several years. Back in 2016, he even earned a spot on the Billboard charts with the now-iconic track “Purse First.”

Bob is, of course, best known as the winner of season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since then, he’s gone on to appear on countless TV programs, web series, and podcasts. He became an even bigger star after hosting the first three seasons of HBO’s We’re Here, an incredibly important reality show.

Woke Man In A Dress arrives just one day before Bob heads out on tour with Madonna. He’s slated to open for the pop superstar on her The Celebration Tour, and fans will have to buy a ticket to see whether he focuses on music or comedy, or perhaps both, to warm up the crowds at her massive concerts.