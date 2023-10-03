California Republicans Reject Platform Change on Gay Marriage

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By John Riley on October 3, 2023 @JRileyMW
The California Republican Party rejected a proposed change to its official platform that would have softened the state party’s stances on same-sex marriage and abortion in an attempt to appeal to a wider swath of voters in the liberal-leaning state.
The proposed platform change would have eliminated the party’s definition of marriage as a union between “one man and one woman” and would have revised the platform’s “right to life” section to say the party wishes to see “the number of abortions reduced,” rather than a complete ban on the practice.
The proposed “softer” language around social issues was defeated by delegates at the California GOP’s annual state convention in Anaheim last weekend, with more conservative elements pushing for more stringent, harsher language emphasizing absolute opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion, reports the Sacramento Bee.
Proponents of the change, such as California GOP Treasurer Greg Gandrud, said the party needs to be more inclusive, not only of LGBTQ people, but voters who don’t naturally adhere to or align with hardline conservative views on social issues, if it wants to start winning statewide elections in a state where the Republican Party, as a whole, has been largely relegated to the political sidelines.
“We just should be welcoming and make sure everybody knows they’re welcome in the Republican Party,” Gandrud argued, appearing to imply that some voters may be more aligned with the party on economic issues. “We have solutions to the things that people really care most about.”
But social conservatives argued that watering down the language of the platform would simply cause the party to lose the support of its most fervent base voters, arguing that being seen as compromising on social issues would be interpreted as a betrayal of the party’s core values.
Randall Jordan, the California GOP Central Coast vice chair, told a regional meeting at the state convention that the party should not be seen as embracing LGBTQ members at a time when Republicans — not only in California, but nationwide — are fighting for “parental rights” in schools.
For example, the party has touted the idea that school personnel should inform parents when their child has decided to identify as LGBTQ or as a gender that does not align with their assigned sex at birth. Republicans have also demanded greater parental influence over the types of books available in school libraries and the types of lessons that their children are being taught.
Jordan, who also serves as the chair of the San Luis Obispo County Republican Party, argued that supporters of same-sex marriage were breaking a promise made back in 2015 when the state party recognized the gay group Log Cabin Republicans as a chartered group. According to Jordan, those who pushed for the group’s acceptance had promised, at the time, not to attempt to change the party’s definition of marriage.
“I think we have lost so many people in our party that were true Republicans,” Jordan argued. “As soon as we started losing our values, and we started being the big tent, I think they left us. They either left the state or they left our party, and now they’re no party preference.”
Similar proposals to adopt state party platforms with less severe language on LGBTQ issues have failed in other states. In June 2022, Texas Republicans pushed through platform language — over the objections of a significant number of delegates — calling homosexuality as an “abnormal lifestyle choice” and refusing to recognize transgender identity among adults as valid.
But Charles Moran, the president of Log Cabin Republicans, which lobbied for the proposed language change, worried that holding firm on some stances will make it harder for the party’s own candidates for office to campaign in larger cities, for example.
“What I worry about is our Assembly and our state Senate candidates who now have to take this flawed, outdated platform that’s 20 years old and have to sell that to the voters in places like South Central or Watts or Hillcrest or the Castro,” Moran said. “They’re going to be woefully ill-equipped because this group of people decided to make choices about what conservatism means in the state of California. And it takes away the ability of candidates to do that.”
By Joseph Reberkenny on August 25, 2023
The California Republican Party is currently at odds with the national Republican Party after proposing to remove opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion – two longstanding mainstays of the national platform – from its state party platform.
Supporters of the proposed change say that removing those two prominent social issues from the state’s political platform would put the state GOP’s official position more in line with the values held by most California voters. Opponents argue that by removing those topics, the state party’s stances would contradict those held by most of the party’s presidential candidates and betray values or beliefs that are deeply held by the party’s conservative base.
By John Riley on September 14, 2023 @JRileyMW
A federal jury has awarded $100,000 to a gay couple in Kentucky who sued former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis for denying them a marriage license.
Davis grabbed international attention after she refused, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision legalizing same-sex marriage, to violate her personal religious beliefs opposing homosexuality by issuing licenses to same-sex couples.
She also barred her staff from issuing licenses because she did not want her name or title to appear on the license.
Afraid of being found guilty of discriminating against same-sex couples, Davis directed her staff to refuse to issue licenses to any couple, including opposite-sex couples, instead telling applicants to apply for licenses elsewhere.
By John Riley on September 16, 2023 @JRileyMW
Lawmakers in California passed a bill seeking to bar public school districts from banning books and curricula related to gender and racial diversity. The bill, AB 1078, passed the Assembly in May by a 61-17 margin, and the Senate last week by a 31-9 margin.
Under the bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Corey Jackson (D-Moreno), school boards will be financially penalized if they vote to ban books or educational materials related to Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, and LGBTQ topics -- provided those topics are part of the school's approved curriculum, reports Los Angeles-based CW affiliate KTLA.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2023 Jansi LLC.