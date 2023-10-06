Cher Drops First Holiday Single ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’

Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet, but if Cher says it’s Christmastime, then that’s all there is to it.

The singer has officially started promoting her first Christmas album with the release of the set’s lead single. The tune, titled “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” is exactly what one should expect from a holiday cut by the dance superstar. It’s upbeat, catchy, and somehow works as both a dance floor filler and a yuletide carol. Well, maybe we won’t go that far, but it doesn’t skimp on the Christmas cheer, nor the beat-driven fun.

The tune is synth-heavy, with just a hint of jingle bells. The vocoder is in full effect, which is common for Cher’s releases for the past two decades or so. In the song, the Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner sings about how she should be asleep by the fire, but instead, she’s going out…and she’s going to stay out!

The chorus blends the two ideas of the single, dancing and Christmas, with unabashed earnestness. “DJ, play a Christmas song / I wanna be dancing all night long / It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here / And that’s the only thing I want this year” the superstar sings, somehow sounding serious one her future smash that is also incredibly campy.

Cher’s first Christmas album, which is titled, simply, Christmas, marks her first full-length in five years. She last delivered her ABBA covers set, Dancing Queen, in 2018. That full-length was met with applause from both fans and critics, and though she’s promised a second chapter, nothing has materialized yet. Christmas will be Cher’s twenty-seventh album on her own.

The highly anticipated album includes 13 tracks and features collaborations with renowned artists like Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga, and Darlene Love. Back in September, Cher commented on the project during an interview with Good Morning Britain, saying, “I really am proud of this. It’s a Cher Christmas album. It’s not your mother’s Christmas album!”

Christmas is slated to arrive on October 20.