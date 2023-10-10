‘Dicks: The Musical’: Everything You Need To Know

Get ready for a dose of pure silliness and catchy tunes in Dicks: The Musical. With a name like that, how could a film not deliver a ridiculous viewing experience? This new movie, which just arrived in theaters, is a wild and wacky take on the classic story of family reconciliation from separated siblings. It’s like a musical, over-the-top version of The Parent Trap, only this time it’s definitely not for children.

What Is Dicks: The Musical About?

According to its short description on IMDB:

“A pair of business rivals discover that they’re identical twins and decide to swap places in an attempt to trick their divorced parents to get back together.”

Basically, the movie is a very, very silly and musical reworking of The Parent Trap, which itself has been remade more than once and adapted into different stories.

Watch The Dicks: The Musical Trailer

Who Are The Stars Of Dicks: The Musical?

The movie stars, first and foremost, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. The two center the picture, which is really their own project, and it marks their first major film. To counter the fact that both actors are lesser-known and just starting out, several more famous stars were cast as well. Dicks: The Musical co-stars Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, and Nathan Lane.

When Is Dicks: The Musical’s Release Date?

The musical — the first from famed indie studio A24 — made its global debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival back in early September. It was subsequently released in the United States on October 6, and is out in theaters now.

Where Is Dicks: The Musical Streaming?

Since Dicks: The Musical was just released to theaters, no plans for streaming have been announced yet, though that will likely change in a few months.

Who Worked On Dicks: The Musical?

Sharp and Jackson wrote the script, which is based off of a two-person musical they also created and performed in titled F***ing Identical Twins. The project took years to get off the ground, and it even switched studios. In addition to coming up with the idea and writing the title, Sharp and Jackson star in the film as the central characters. The movie was directed by Larry Charles, who is known for his work on Seinfeld as a writer and for directing films like Borat and TV shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and New Girl.