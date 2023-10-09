‘Drag Race’ Star Jade Jolie Comes Out as Trans

For years, it seemed that RuPaul’s Drag Race had a problem with the trans community, a part of the larger LGBTQ community.

In the past several years, everyone from the producers behind the program to RuPaul himself has been taking steps to be more inclusive and welcoming to trans people, especially when it comes to them taking part in the show.

It’s good that things in the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe are changing for the better for the trans community since so many contestants have either entered the werk room as trans or have come out after their season concluded.

Now, another favorite from the series, whose time on the show concluded, has opened up and joined the ranks of one-time potential winners who now identify as trans: Jade Jolie.

Deciding to choose myself and move forward with my transition 🥹❤️ — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) October 8, 2023

In a heartfelt post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 8, Jolie revealed her decision to “choose myself and move forward with my transition.” Her announcement was largely met with support and encouragement from fans and fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, many of whom congratulated her on this big step.

Jolie is known for her time on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She came in eighth place and is remembered for her upbeat personality, giggly nature, and her smile. In the years since her season ended, she has continued to work in drag, making a name for herself in part as a Taylor Swift impersonator, as she does strikingly resemble the pop star.

Jolie is among several former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants who have come out as transgender. This list includes artists like Adore Delano, Eureka O’Hara, Carmen Carrera, Stacy Layne Matthews, and Jiggly Caliente, to name only a few.