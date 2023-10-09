Dua Lipa Appears To Be Teasing New Music

Hints and teases have been popping up throughout the second half of 2023 regarding Dua Lipa’s next chapter, and now another one has come along that’s getting her fans even more excited for new music from the pop superstar.

Lipa recently wiped her social media pages, a common practice among chart-toppers in the music industry when they’re getting ready to kick off a new era.

It’s a way to visually tell the world that something not only new, but different is on the horizon. She also replaced her profile photo with a mysterious kaleidoscopic image.

At the same time, Lipa also mixed up the artwork that’s visible when people look her music up on YouTube and Apple Music. The thumbnails for her music videos on YouTube have been updated to match this new aesthetic, and her single and album visuals have been changed to match.

Dua Lipa continues teasing her new era, this time by updating her album and single covers on Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/5VcO4LuBDT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2023

While Lipa hasn’t yet made any proper announcements regarding a new single or album, these changes seem to be pretty straightforward, especially for fans who understand the context.

While details about her upcoming chapter remain somewhat scarce, a recent profile in the New York Times from earlier this year revealed that Lipa’s upcoming album will draw heavily from 1970s-era psychedelia.

The Grammy winner is reportedly playing around with new sounds and styles, working with a select group of songwriters and producers to go in a different sonic direction.

One of those names is Kevin Parker of the alternative band Tame Impala, who is known for not only crafting pop hits for some of the biggest names in the business, but also for his own take on psychedelic music.

Fans of the superstar don’t need to worry though, as the New York Times made clear that the forthcoming album is still pop.

It has been over three years since Lipa last released an album.

She returned with her sophomore set Future Nostalgia in 2020, which helped many LGBTQ listeners make it through the global Covid-19 pandemic…even if they couldn’t experience hits like “Don’t Start Now,” “Levitating,” and “Physical” as they were meant to be: in a club.

Since the launch of Future Nostalgia, Lipa has released several one-off singles with a slew of well-known artists. Her most recent smash, “Dance The Night,” was the Barbie soundtrack’s lead single and the movie’s theme song.