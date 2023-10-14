Dua Lipa Dyes Her Hair Red to Kick Off New Musical Era

Dua Lipa is the newest redhead on the block.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer debuted her new fiery red hair on Instagram, and it seems likely that this updated look has a deeper, and much more important, meaning.

The Grammy winner took to the social media platform to show off her freshly dyed hair for the camera as she posed in a white tank with minimal makeup, still looking as gorgeous as ever.

“Miss me?” Lipa cheekily captioned the snap.

Just a few days ago, fans of the superstar took notice as she deleted all of the pictures from her Instagram.

Typically, when a pop star at Lipa’s level refreshes their social media and changes their look in a noticeable way, it’s a sign that a new musical era is about to begin. It’s a tried-and-true marketing move, and one that she’s likely utilizing for her own purposes.

And such a prediction isn’t without evidence.

Lipa spoke to The New York Times this summer and shared a few details about her next chapter, signaling that a new album was coming in 2024.

The singer explained that for her next full-length, she will lean into the psychedelia of the ’70s, but she also made sure to make clear that the music she’s planning on putting out will still absolutely be pop.

It’s been over three years since the hitmaker dropped her second album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020. That set was a blockbuster, and it produced several huge singles, including “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” and “Levitating.”

Lipa did return in 2023 with “Dance The Night,” the lead single from the Barbie album.

That one-off track became a huge hit worldwide, rising into the top 10 on the Hot 100 in America and reaching the No. 1 spot on the U.K. songs ranking.

For the moment, there is still no word on when Lipa might announce something or even drop new music, but with a cleared social media presence and an updated look, there’s a real chance that the world might hear something from the chart-topper in the coming weeks.