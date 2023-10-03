‘Heartstopper’ Has Started Production On Season 3

Fans of the hit series Heartstopper have reason to celebrate as the show officially enters production for its highly anticipated third season.

The Netflix staple has been gaining viewers and recognition throughout the years, and now millions can’t wait for another string of stories from the title.

The exciting announcement that season three is officially underway came directly from the creator of Heartstopper, Alice Oseman. She shared the update on Instagram with a picture of a clapboard, which was a pretty easy-to-understand message.

Oseman captioned her snap, “AND ACTION! Heartstopper season three is officially in production.” The only other detail that was given away via the Instagram post was that Andy Newbery has been brought on to direct the first episode of the third season.

So far, very few details are known. Netflix, the writers, producers, directors, or stars have not hinted at when upcoming episodes will be released. Fans also don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with the characters they’ve come to know and love.

However, the third season of Heartstopper is certain to continue the heartwarming and engaging story that has captured viewers’ hearts worldwide. The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Corinna Brown as Tara, and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

Heartstopper has gained a devoted following for its portrayal of a touching and authentic love story between two high school boys, Nick and Charlie.

The series explores themes of love, friendship, and self-acceptance, resonating with audiences of all backgrounds, and it has touched the hearts of millions of people, developing a cult-like following among the LGBTQ community.

The series, based on Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, premiered in April 2022. A second season arrived in August 2023.

The show dominated the first-ever Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, earning nine nominations and taking home five trophies.