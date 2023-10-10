Lil Nas X Inspired Troye Sivan To Get Sexier On His New Album

Troye Sivan is on the verge of releasing his third album, Something to Give Each Other, which is slated to arrive this Friday, October 13. As he gets ready to gift the world his latest full-length, the Australian pop singer is in full promotional mode, and each new interview he gives allows him to share insight into the creation of his upcoming set.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Sivan revealed that his latest chapter, which showcases a more sexually-charged side, as is clear from the two singles he’s already released as well as the music videos that accompanied the tunes, highlight the fact that he’s ready to do something different in his career…and he didn’t come to this decision on his own.

“I think a little bit of that is honestly the work of other queer artists in mainstream pop,” Sivan stated, before he called out one superstar who has clearly inspired him the most. “Someone like Lil Nas X,” the singer stated, continuing, “I was just so inspired by how unafraid he was to take up space.”

Lil Nas X famously came out as gay at the height of his early fame, when his star was still on the rise. At the time, his single “Old Town Road” had already made history, and he was in a position where he might have been on the cusp of proving that he was a true hitmaker, or perhaps become a one-hit wonder. It was a brave move from the pop star, and one that many musicians wouldn’t have taken.

In the years since he came out, Lil Nas X has shown that he is more than a one-trick pony. He has charted several No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 in addition to “Old Town Road” and scored a number of Grammy nominations, winning two prizes so far.

Prior to beginning the Something to Give Each Other chapter of his career, Sivan stated that he “always felt a little bit like I kind of had to stay in my lane—maybe like, alt-bedroom-sadboy-gay-pop, or whatever.” He’s referring to his earlier work, which is certainly pop, but less dance-y than his latest releases. This self-imposed limitation now seems to be a thing of the past, as he explores a more sexually expressive and assertive aspect of his artistry.

The two singles from his forthcoming album, “Rush” and “Got Me Started,” show that he’s not afraid to go in another direction and send people right to the dance floor.

Sivan’s artistic growth, inspired by artists like Lil Nas X, reflects the broader shift in the music industry towards greater acceptance and celebration of LGBTQ voices, no matter what they sound like or what the artists behind the music might look like or how they may identify. It’s a testament to the evolving landscape of music, where artists like Sivan feel more empowered to be authentic and embrace their true selves without fear of judgment or categorization.