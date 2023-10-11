Moses Sumney’s Best Thirst Traps

Moses Sumney has been steadily releasing some of the most out-there alternative and experimental R&B music for years now, and he’s developed both a fan base and a reputation for his ability to push the boundaries of the genre and wow people with his sensual voice.

One look at Sumney shows exactly how sensual he can be.

While he may be best known as a musician, Sumney really popped earlier this year as one of the stars of HBO’s The Idol.

The TV series, which was created by and starred The Weeknd, as well as Lily Rose-Depp, Jennie from Blackpink, and Troye Sivan, was met with lukewarm reviews and was canceled after its first season, but it still helped raise the profiles of several of the actors in it.

Throughout The Idol, Sumney rarely wears a shirt. In fact, his incredible physique and intense manner is a big part of his character…and so is the fact that he’s insanely sexually attractive. Really! If you haven’t seen the show, it’s worth it for Sumney and his vocals and dance moves alone.

If you don’t have time to watch The Idol, you can ogle him with these thirst traps, almost all of which Sumney posted to his Instagram.