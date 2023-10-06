You might know actor Nico Tortorella from the TV show Younger, in which they starred opposite Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster. Or maybe from Make It or Break It or more recently, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Or, perhaps you’re more familiar with the gender fluid hottie from Scream 4. Or maybe, just maybe…you’re only aware of them because of their Instagram.

Tortorella is not shy about showing off for the camera, and in fact, they regularly post some of the best thirst traps on the internet. And by regularly, we mean almost all the time…and we’re perfectly happy with that.

As we wait for Tortorella’s next star-making turn in a TV show or movie, please enjoy the gloriousness that is their ripped body and a smile that’s undeniable. Here are some of Nico Tortorella’s best thirst traps.