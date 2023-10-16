‘Nyad’: Everything You Need To Know

Nyad is not your average sports biopic. It centers around a lesbian in her 60s who accomplishes something incredible that no one has before. She faces age discrimination, homophobia, and even sharks as she proves what she can do in open water, and makes history in the process. Again — not your average sports movie!

What Is Nyad About?

According to IMDB, Nyad tells “the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.”

Watch The Nyad Trailer

Who Are The Stars Of Nyad?

Nyad has a small cast, at least when it comes to well-known actors. The film stars Annette Bening as Diana Nyad. Jodie Foster plays the swimmer’s wife, Bonnie Stoll, while Rhys Ifans also co-stars.

When Is Nyad Release Date?

Nyad had its premiere on September 1 at the Telluride Film Festival. The proper release plan for the film includes a select theater debut on October 20, 2023, followed by availability on streaming via Netflix starting November 3.

Where Is Nyad Streaming?

Nyad isn’t streaming anywhere right now, but it will be soon. After a short theatrical run in mid-October — likely to help it qualify for awards — the movie will become available on Netflix starting on Nov. 3.

Who Worked On Nyad?

Nyad was directed by husband and wife duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

The film marks their directorial debut when it comes to narrative features, but the two come into this movie already with Oscars in hand.

They won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for the film Free Solo. The screenplay was written by Julia Cox, and it is based on Nyad’s memoir Find a Way. The movie was produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman.