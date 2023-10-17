Rebel Wilson Has a Memoir Coming in 2024

Rebel Wilson is gearing up to make her literary debut with her memoir, Rebel Rising, which promises to showcase new sides of the movie star that few have been privy to.

The actor, known for her roles in movies like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, recently announced her book, coming in April 2024 via Simon & Schuster.

The star took to Instagram to share the good news, and the cover, with her millions of followers.

In the caption on Instagram, Wilson stated “For the first time, I’ve written about my journey,” which she later described as “This is my story, told my way.”

According to her social media post, Wilson will not only talk about herself and the many struggles she’s faced and joys she’s encountered, but also quite a bit of “juicy celeb stuff.”

Rebel Rising will reportedly offer a unique perspective into Wilson’s life, delving into more than just her unconventional path to stardom.

In the book, Wilson doesn’t shy away from sharing intimate details with her readers, including her experiences with weight fluctuations, issues related to fertility, and personal struggles with the rejection that comes with show business.

These candid revelations will be disclosed “for the first time,” providing readers with an authentic and unfiltered glimpse into her world.

Back in September, Wilson hinted that a special project was on the way via Instagram.

She posted a picture that sees her sitting at a desk in front of a computer, looking tired and perhaps a bit frustrated. “Next year you’ll see what I’ve been working on” she captioned the snap — and now we know!

The memoir’s release comes after some significant personal milestones for Wilson, some of which will surely be discussed in the book.

She recently became engaged to Ramona Agruma after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community. The couple then welcomed their first child, Royce, in November.

People notes that Wilson reportedly scored a multi-million dollar deal to write the book, and it comes at a particularly busy and fruitful time for the star.

Wilson is currently working in her native Australia, filming her directorial debut, The Deb.