‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause to Star in Lesbian Movie

Chrishell Stause, best known for her role on Netflix’s hit real estate reality series Selling Sunset, is set to take on a challenging new acting role, one that sees her embracing her queerness and putting it on full display.

The reality superstar is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime movie, You’re Not Supposed to be Here.

Stause will play Zoe, a pregnant woman who embarks on a vacation with her same-sex partner, Kennedy, who will be played by Diora Baird. The couple is offered a getaway at one of their boss’ cabin in a remote mountain town, and while that might seem like a wonderful idea, things quickly turn from bad to worse.

Once they arrive in the rural town, Zoe becomes convinced that the unfriendly attitude they receive from the people who live there is rooted in homophobia. Kennedy remains unconcerned, at least for a while. A synopsis of the film hints that the townspeople want “something” the two lesbians have, but doesn’t give more away than that.

It sounds pretty scary, and while it’s meant to be fiction, the sad truth is that this situation has probably happened before to some unfortunate gay couple.

Stause may be best known as one of the brightest starts on Selling Sunset, but her background is actually in acting.

Early on in her career, she made a name for herself on the small screen with a role in the popular soap opera All My Children. Earlier in 2023, she appeared in another Lifetime movie, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.

The realtor and reality staple may be acting in You’re Not Supposed to be Here, but the role might not be too much of a stretch for her. Stause came out as queer last year. She began dating Australian musician G Flip around that time, which seemingly prompted her coming out publicly. The two wed secretly in Las Vegas after only a few months together, and they remain together to this day.