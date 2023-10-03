The ‘Fellow Travelers’ Trailer is Full of Intrigue and Steamy Scenes

From the moment it was announced, the upcoming miniseries Fellow Travelers has been on the radar of LGBTQ TV viewers. Now, a new trailer for the show makes it seem even more appealing and certifies it as a must-watch.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey star in the McCarthy-era political thriller, which mixes an insider look at Washington, D.C., and the inner workings of the government back in an especially repressive time with a covert gay love affair.

The newly-shared trailer, which comes after several teases had been released, offers viewers a tantalizing glimpse into the complex and emotionally charged story.

The nearly-two-minute-long trailer fits a lot in, showing prospective viewers how the two main characters, played by Bomer and Bailey, will navigate their married lives with their side, same-sex romances, and their political ambitions. The clip shows just how dangerous it was to be gay at that time, as well as the lengths these two men will go to in order to keep their love a secret.

Of course, no trailer for a show like Fellow Travelers would be complete without some steamy love scenes! Of course, only snippets are highlighted in the short preview, but they certainly do look hot.

Created by Ron Nyswaner, the man behind the Oscar-winning AIDS drama Philadelphia, and based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Mallon, among other amazing films, Fellow Travelers follows two characters across three decades as they fight to understand who they really are and balance their love and work commitments.

It focuses on showcasing the damage done by Republican senator Joseph McCarthy, who went after supposed Communists, LGBTQ people and more during his short time in power.

Fellow Travelers shows how these two men deal with everything from McCarthy and his henchmen to the Vietnam War to the beginning of the AIDS crisis.

The show is expected to arrive on Showtime on October 28.