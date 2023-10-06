Troye Sivan Bares It All On His New Album’s Artwork

Troye Sivan is getting ready to release his new album Something To Give Each Other, slated to arrive next Friday, October 13.

The singer has been teasing the full-length for some time, dropping singles, hinting at other tracks, and discussing the themes explored and the inspiration behind the set. Now, he’s posted some of the artwork from the title, and it’s (almost) NSFW.

SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER – 8 DAYS pic.twitter.com/Drqqo6qchY — 👼🏼 (@troyesivan) October 5, 2023

The inside sleeve of the album shows Sivan entirely naked, with the exception of a pair of white socks. The artsy black and white image sees him lying prone on a sofa, legs curled up to hide his… bits. It’s both sweet and sexy, which seems to be in keeping with the general mood of Something To Give Each Other.

It’s not entirely shocking that the artwork featured on the inside of the album is so sexually charged, as the set’s front cover follows suit.

Sivan released that image weeks ago, and it’s just as sexy, but even more fun. The title’s cover art depicts Sivan shirtless, sharing an intimate moment with a nude male supposed lover, who is seemingly sitting behind him.

Sivan has previously discussed that the album’s ideas and the topics he focuses on in his songwriting were sparked by personal experiences, including one hookup in particular.

The overall inspiration for the full-length comes from his experiences during nights out with friends, as well as finding his place in the LGBTQ community and enjoying fulfilling romantic encounters, many of which were not with real loves, but rather, momentary lovers.

Something To Give Each Other was fronted by lead single “Rush,” and the video that accompanied the hit was also similarly tantalizing. The clip sees Sivan dancing with a slew of fellow twinks, and while there is no actual sex shown, or even simulated, there is certainly a lot of skin shown, with both the singer and some of his fellow dancers baring more than their souls.

Since that track wrapped its promotion, Sivan doled out a second cut, “Got Me Started,” which is decidedly more calmed down than its predecessor.