Troye Sivan Dresses in Drag for New Music Video

Troye Sivan has returned with not just a new full-length album, but also a fresh single and an eye-catching music video that promises to captivate fans and turn seemingly everyone on.

The single, “One of Your Girls,” is accompanied by a visually striking music video featuring Sivan in and out of drag, portraying both himself and as a sexed-up female version of himself.

The artist dons a stunning barely-there white dress that leaves little to the imagination, complete with a blonde wig and choreography that harkens back to the pop stars he grew up idolizing, such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The video features Sivan performing a lap dance for actor Ross Lynch, who is already well-known for his roles in series like the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, not to mention his considerable online following who thirsts after him on the regular.

The visual is undeniably provocative, regardless of the gender or sexual identity of those involved, and thus it fits perfectly with this era of Sivan’s career.

“One of Your Girls” goes deep into the sexual experiences that Sivan had with men who have yet to fully embrace their sexual identity, or who simply are straight but love a little man action on the side.

Sivan shared his thoughts on these moments with People, noting that some of those men “would’ve bullied me in high school, and now here they are paying me attention.”

He further opened up about past entanglements with these men, stating that “at the sacrifice of my own self-worth, I’m throwing myself at them.”

He added that once he did so, “then you’re really just at their beck and call, and that can sometimes not feel so great.”

With his new single, Sivan provides a thought-provoking perspective on the complex topic of hooking up with men who identify as straight, challenging the notion that such encounters are purely titillating.

While there can indeed be an allure, there is a downside to these experiences, and Sivan isn’t afraid to candidly share his feelings and insights on these encounters, a viewpoint that is not often discussed openly.

“One of Your Girls” is the latest focal point from Sivan’s highly-anticipated album, Something To Give Each Other.

The full-length release coincided with the music video debut and represents one of the most eagerly awaited pop music releases of 2023.

To provide a taste of the set, Sivan previously released two singles, “Rush” and “Got Me Started,” both welcomed by critics and fans alike.