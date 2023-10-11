Troye Sivan Opens Up About Past Hookups That Made Him ‘Sad’

Troye Sivan has opened up about the emotions and experiences that inspired “One of Your Girls,” a song on his forthcoming album Something To Give Each Other. The Australian star spoke to The Guardian, and didn’t hold back, opening up in a way that few musicians would in an interview, especially about such a private subject.

The track explores the complex feelings stemming from past hookups that have left him with a mix of emotions, including some not-so-pleasant ones.

Sivan shared insights into the inspiration behind “One of Your Girls,” explaining that it delves into “experiences that I had with guys who had not previously been with guys, and were showing me interest.”

These encounters, he confessed, have brought about a range of feelings, leaving him at times elated but also at times quite the opposite.

Reflecting on the song, Sivan offered a glimpse into the complexity of his feelings, stating, “Sometimes those experiences had left me feeling great, sometimes they had left me feeling really sad.”

Sivan also acknowledged that these experiences often harken back to childhood feelings of inadequacy and the yearning to be accepted, which are emotions and desires that many gay men can relate to.

In particular, he mentioned encountering individuals who left him with mixed feelings. “I don’t know if I want to be you or be with you, but I’m completely ‘hearteyes’ for you,” he said.

One of the recurring themes in his experiences, as expressed in the song, is the tendency to “be kind of selling myself short or allowing myself to be the secret.” This reveals a pattern of self-deprecation that he’s encountered in the aftermath of such romantic entanglements.

Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Friday, Oct. 13. It has thus far been preceded by a pair of singles, “Rush” and “Got Me Started.”