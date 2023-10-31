Win Tickets to ‘Confederates’ at Mosaic Theater!

READ THIS COVER STORY IN THE MAGAZINE

Reginald L. Douglas meets me at the stage door of the Atlas Theater Center with a ready smile. Dressed in shorts and a pair of spotless sneakers, Douglas, the Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater Company, which is based at the Atlas, is prepared to offer a tour backstage of their latest production, Monumental Travesties, written by playwright-in-residence Psalmayene 24.

"My thought was we would go to the rehearsal room, show you that," he says, leading me through a maze of hallways, and up a stairway to the second floor. "And then meet Psalm and everybody, and then we could sneak peek into the theater."