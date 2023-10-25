Win Tickets to LP at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

After a few days of teasing something exciting, Charli XCX and Sam Smith have finally confirmed that they have a single together -- and fans won't have to wait long to hear it, as it's coming very soon.

The two singers will unite on "In The City," a new track confirmed by both XCX and Smith. The song is set to be released on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Whether it's attached to an upcoming full-length or any other project isn't entirely clear, but the song is thrilling enough for fans of both acts.

In a post to their Instagram, Smith teased the new song with a lip-synch video filmed on the streets of Osaka, Japan.