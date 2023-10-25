Win Tickets to The No Scrubs ’90s Dance Party!

In September of 1994, Metro Weekly published its very first Fall Arts Preview, setting the stage, so to speak, for an issue that would become an annual source of pride, as we cemented the magazine's commitment to Washington, D.C.'s incomparable arts and entertainment scene.

Twenty-eight Fall Arts Previews later, we're still at it, highlighting the best the region has to offer in film, stage, music, dance, art, comedy, readings, and more.

Our listings, as extensive and as descriptive as we can make them, are meant to be browsed casually, perhaps over a cup of warm herbal tea or a rich glass of Argentinian malbec, as the autumn gently nestles in, so that you can plan your next few months, singling out the shows, events, and exhibits that you absolutely do not want to pass you by.