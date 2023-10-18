Zane Phillips’s Best Thirst Traps

Many people reading this may have first seen actor Zane Phillips via the film Fire Island, and chances are most of them have a crush on him now.

The hysterical and heartwarming Hulu film showed the world what a visit to the gay vacation paradise just miles away from New York City is like…at least for a group of characters who might not typify the hotties-with-bodies that are usually associated with the locale.

The movie, which starred Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, and Matt Rogers, introduced the world to Phillips as the sexy-as-hell bad guy. Well, he doesn’t start out as a bad guy, but…isn’t that the case with so many of them?

Since Fire Island, Phillips has gone on to star in the Netflix series Glamorous, another favorite among LGBTQ viewers. Again, the focus may be on his stunning eyes and his biceps, which are so big they barely fit on screen, but he holds his own and does a great job in both projects. With a growing fan base and several successful titles to his credit, the future looks bright for Phillips.

Now, enjoy some of the handsome lad’s best thirst traps, in case you haven’t caught them already.