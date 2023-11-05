5 Dua Lipa Singles You Might Not Know

Dua Lipa has a new single out now titled “Houdini,” and it seems it’s the beginning of the next chapter of her career.

It’s difficult to believe that she’s so beloved, famous, and successful, as the superstar has only released two albums. Featured on those albums are a slew of historic singles, which turned her from an underground star to a global powerhouse.

While everyone is familiar with her biggest hits — songs like “Don’t Start Now,” “Levitating,” and “New Rules,” among many others — there are several other tracks that didn’t get their time to shine but deserve attention.

For those who only know Lipa for her radio smashes, check out five of her singles that didn’t hit the main songs chart in America but that may soon become your new faves.

“Be the One”

The song that started it all for Lipa, at least in the U.K. “Be the One” served as the second official single from her then-forthcoming self-titled debut album. It was largely ignored when it first arrived in the fall of 2015, but after months passed, it began picking up steam across Europe.

“Be the One” eventually climbed into the top 10 in the U.K., becoming her first smash of many. It’s much more low-key than some newer fans may be used to, but that was its charm at the time.

“Hotter than Hell”

Another criminally-overlooked song from Dua Lipa, “Hotter than Hell” is a certified bop. The tune was a later single from her debut album, and it also ended up performing well in the U.K., reaching as high as No. 15.

The track never found an audience in the U.S., as its time and had come and gone by the time her breakout hit “New Rules” took over the airwaves in America. Nevertheless, it’s worthy of a revisit, as it still works to this day, not sounding the least bit dated.

“Hallucinate”

The first single from Future Nostalgia to fail to hit the Hot 100 in America, real fans are very familiar with “Hallucinate.”

The track is one of the best from the Grammy-winning album, and it’s really a shame that it didn’t go on to become another huge win from the blockbuster release.

“Fever” with Angèle

Another Future Nostalgia single that Americans missed, “Fever” was a massive hit for Lipa and featured singer Angèle elsewhere. In fact, it’s one of the biggest smashes in French history, as the tune is performed in both languages.

It was featured on the French edition of Lipa’s sophomore album, and those who sought out everything possible from the musician already know it’s slick and sexy as hell.

“That Kind of Woman”

Okay, so “That Kind of Woman” wasn’t actually released as a single, but it still deserves some recognition — and it did get its own music video!

The tune did chart in some minor ways, so clearly Lipa fans loved it when they got their hands on the track. “That Kind of Woman” was one of eight new songs added to Future Nostalgia when the singer re-released it as a deluxe version, titled Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition. It’s hard to believe that something so good could have been left off of the original edition!