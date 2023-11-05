5 Must-Hear Gay Albums For November 2023

November is shaping up to be a big month for new music.

Many of the top stars in the industry have announced singles, and a handful of particular interest to the LGBTQ community are also delivering albums.

As the year comes to a close, make sure you give these titles a listen in between new tunes from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and countless others.

Here are five must-hear albums coming in November 2023 by LGBTQ artists and favorites.

Kevin Abstract – Blanket

Release Date: November 3

Kevin Abstract may be better known for his work as one of the founding members of the hip-hop group/boy band (as some have called them) Brockhampton.

The troupe became a commercial success after only a short time together, even scoring a No. 1 album a few years ago. Now, the band has split, which gives Abstract more time to work on his critically-acclaimed solo material.

As one of the only openly gay rappers in music, he is in a very special position to represent a lot of people, and he does so brilliantly with his signature style of hip-hop that no one could replicate.

Baby Queen – Quarter Life Crisis

Release Date: November 10

Baby Queen is pretty much exactly that…just a baby.

She’s still just getting started in the music world, as Quarter Life Crisis is her debut full-length album.

One of several exciting new names in the alt-pop space, the South African singer-songwriter has been generating a lot of buzz in the music world…though the general public is still waiting to hear from her.

While she won’t openly discuss her sexuality, she’s shared hints that she identifies perhaps as bisexual.

PinkPantheress – Heaven Knows

Release Date: November 10

After building her brand and an audience in her home country of England, PinkPantheress finally broke in the U.S. earlier this year when she and Ice Spice scored a massive global hit with their joint single “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”

The tune propelled both musicians – who were already on the rise – to new heights. Now, her signature blend of pop and dance, which can also be heard on the Barbie soundtrack, by the way, may be the next hot thing.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar

Release Date: November 17

Yes, it’s a rock album — but this is Dolly Parton we’re talking about, so of course it’s going to be campy!

The set, titled, simply, Rockstar, marks her first venture into the genre. The legendary singer-songwriter decided to dive headfirst into the rock world after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – before making any rock music!

The 30-song set features dozens of collaborations with stars like Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Pink, Simon LeBon, Melissa Etheridge, and Brandi Carlile, among many others.

Take That – This Life

Release Date: November 24

None of the singers in Take That are members of the LGBTQ community, but they are in a boy band, so of course, they have gay fans.

The group, which is now a trio after being a quartet for many years, is still a favorite in the U.K., where they have been recording and releasing music for decades.

They got their start in the early ’90s and have been going strong ever since, even after founding member Robbie Williams left for his solo career. Their signature sound is geared more for a mature audience, but who doesn’t love a boy band ballad?