5 Things To Know About Cobrah

You might not know her name yet…or her music…but Cobrah is well on her way to become your next gay fave. Her music, which is decidedly queer in nature and perfect for blaring from the speakers in the back room of a warehouse party, bangs so hard, it’s only a matter of time before she breaks out and reaches the community in a major way.

Cobrah released her new EP Succubus in mid-October 2023, and it’s filled with sexy, dark bops. Tunes like “Brand New Bitch” and “Feminine Energy” are amazingly catchy and decidedly adult, and they’re just waiting to be heard by the world.

As you listen to her new EP and the past singles that made her a viral sensation, learn more about Cobrah below.

She’s Performed With Charli XCX

These days, getting a co-sign from an LGBTQ favorite is a great way for any musician to get their name out there, especially if they’re hoping to reach the community. Cobrah was once brought out on stage by Charli XCX, who the gays can’t get enough of. The singer shared the story of how the collaboration of sorts happened in an interview with NME:

“I was in London; I had been to a rave the night before and checked out my hotel room, and I was just at this cafe waiting for my plane. Dorian Electra messaged me and asked if I wanted to perform with Charli, tomorrow in Stockholm – and asked me to bring some drag queens. I was messaging every queen I know to make it happen. I just blew it at the rehearsals, I was the worst. The actual performance turned out great, though, and Charli and I talked a lot about music.”

She Makes ‘Gay Workout Music’

Sometimes it’s hard to describe the kind of music an artist makes, especially these days, when so many acts are blending styles and melding genres. Cobrah’s work touches on many different types of pop and dance, sometimes being lighthearted and fun, while in other instances, it’s as dark as electronic music can get. In her interview with NME, she describes her tunes as “gay workout music,” which is a fantastic name for a sub-genre!

She’s A Lesbian

Cobrah has never been shy about her sexuality, and it plays a vital role in the music she makes. She frequently sings about hooking up with women and admiring them on many levels, so anyone who’s been listening who doesn’t realize she’s gay isn’t paying attention. Cobrah has dropped tunes with titles like “Wet” and “Good Puss,” which was eventually re-released as a remix with Cupcakke.

She Used To Be A Teacher

Before she decided to dive headfirst into a music career, Cobrah had a regular job — one which might be rather surprising to those who are familiar with her songs and her public image. For years, she worked as a music teacher in an elementary school. She went to great lengths to hide her side gig from her colleagues and bosses, worried that it would be seen as at odds with how a teacher should present themselves.

She’s Swedish

The Swedes must have something in the water, as it seems like all of the best pop music is connected to the country in some way. Born and raised around Gothenburg, she got into the city’s famous metal scene at a young age, and its impact can still be heard in her work now.