5 Things To Know About Kevin Abstract

Kevin Abstract is something of an anomaly in the music industry: He’s an openly gay artist working primarily in hip-hop.

There aren’t many of those, and even fewer who have secured any real commercial success and critical acclaim. Abstract has found both of those things as a member of a group and on his own, which is even rarer.

The massively creative Abstract is back with his new album, Blanket, which arrives on November 3.

It’s the latest in a long line of projects from the rapper, and marks his first solo effort in several years.

For those who don’t know him or his work very well — or who might be more familiar with him via another act (more on that in a minute) — read on about Abstract below and listen to his latest album now.

He Left Home at a Young Age

Growing up in a very religious household was not easy for Abstract, who seemingly knew he was a member of the LGBTQ community from a young age. He reportedly left home at the age of 15.

He has stated in the past that he didn’t have a good relationship with his parents before then, and he didn’t know his father.

His Rise to Fame in Brockhampton

Abstract is one of the founding members of Brockhampton, an American “boy band” that pushed the boundaries of that term in a number of ways.

Established in 2015, the group’s rise to fame was characterized by their incredibly creative and boundary-pushing music. They became massively successful in their first year releasing music together, in 2017, and it didn’t take long before they were really stars.

A little more than one year after they dropped their first album, which failed to chart, they hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

He’s Openly Gay

Abstract has played a significant role in advocating for LGBTQ rights and representation in the music industry.

As an openly gay artist in a genre that has traditionally been less accepting of diversity — hip-hop — he has used his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance.

His authenticity in discussing his sexuality has made him a role model for many, and his music often explores themes of identity, love, and self-acceptance.

He has made a point of being open about his sexuality, as he wants fans who love hip-hop who are also members of the LGBTQ community to know they aren’t alone.

He Runs A Clothing Line

In addition to being creative when it comes to music, Abstract also launched a clothing brand called Video Store Apparel (or simply VSA) in 2021.

He started the business with his Brockhampton band member Romil Hemnani. The line’s Instagram shows some interesting and casual designs, but at the moment, the company’s website seems to be on hiatus, so it doesn’t look like anything is actually on sale.

He Has a Boyfriend

Abstract is in a relationship with stylist Nick Holiday, or at least they were dating as of 2022.

Holiday has worked with Brockhampton on their clothes, something he has discussed openly in the past.

He is also an entrepreneur, as he has his own clothing line called, simply, Holiday. He has also worked with stars like Shia LaBeouf and Omar Apollo on merchandise.