All Of Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Hits — Including Her Newest Smash

Taylor Swift currently claims the No. 1 song in America, as her new track “Is It Over Now?” debuts atop the Hot 100 — the weekly ranking of the biggest songs in the country. The singer actually replaces herself atop the tally, which is a pretty rare sight, especially for female musicians.

The superstar has been in this position before. In fact, she’s not collected a total of 11 No. 1 smashes on the Hot 100 throughout her many years as a major player in the music industry. That’s one of the biggest collections of leaders in history, and Swift is quickly adding to her total.

As the world continues to stream and buy “Is It Over Now?,” let’s go over all 11 of Swift’s Hot 100 chart-toppers — just in case there were any that have been forgotten along the way. Can you name them all?

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

The first of many rulers, it’s actually a bit surprising that it took Swift so long to reach the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. By the time “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” arrived atop the tally, she was a certified superstar and had scored many top 10 wins. The tune helped her transition from country to pop, and it set the stage for her next album.

“Shake It Off”

The lead single from her pop opus 1989, “Shake It Off” is still played today. In some ways, it’s a bit corny — it’s probably your mom’s favorite pop song — but there’s a reason why it was so successful. The tune is insanely infectious, and even if it’s not the “coolest” track Swift has released, it does get the crowd dancing…even if it’s at a wedding.

“Blank Space”

After scoring her second Hot 100 No. 1 with “Shake It Off,” Swift proved that her move into pure pop was a smart one by doubling up. “Blank Space,” the second single from her album 1989, also went right to No. 1 on the chart, showing that this set was about to become huge. It was another major win for the star, and it played brilliantly upon her image at the time as a boy-crazy stalker of sorts.

“Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar

The third and final No. 1 smash from 1989, “Bad Blood” benefitted immensely from both a high-profile feature and a big-budget music video. The track, originally released as a solo affair, shot to the top of the Hot 100 after rapper Kendrick Lamar joined in on the fun. The explosive visual roped in some of the most famous women in the world, showing that Swift wasn’t just talented and successful, she was also super cool.

“Look What You Made Me Do”

After the historic success of 1989 and its many smashes, Swift seemingly could do no wrong. When she launched the first single from her next album, Reputation, it was destined for the No. 1 spot, no matter what it sounded like. “Look What You Made Me Do” divided fans and critics, as it took the singer-songwriter in a much darker sonic direction than her past work, but it was a success nonetheless.

“Cardigan”

After the Covid-19 pandemic shut the world down, Swift decided to regroup and try something new. She switched things up, both in terms of how she released music and the type of music she wrote and recorded. She shocked the world with a surprise album titled Folklore, which arrived only hours after she announced it. The set’s lead single, “Cardigan,” was unlike anything she’d crafted before, and though that was a risk, it was also a No. 1 hit.

“Willow”

Only months after Folklore took over the charts and proved Swift could do seemingly anything, she retuned with another surprise album. Evermore also dropped with a few hours’ notice, and it produced its own smash single. “Willow” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, but it would prove to be the least impactful leader of her career.

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

When Swift was promoting her album Red more than a decade ago, fans selected the song “All Too Well” as a favorite. Despite their love, the tune was never a major hit, and for years, it seemed like it would be stuck in an odd space as one of the most beloved tracks in her discography, but not quite a smash. When the singer re-released her album Red, turning it into Red (Taylor’s Version), a new, longer reworking of “All Too Well” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

“Anti-Hero”

Midnights has turned out to be perhaps Swift’s most critically acclaimed album, and when it arrived, it took over the charts. The 2022 full-length saw its songs occupy the entirety of the top 10 on the Hot 100 simultaneously, a feat that had never before been managed and which hasn’t been replicated since. The top tune of the bunch was the set’s lead single, “Anti-Hero,” which would go on to become her longest-charting smash as well.

“Cruel Summer”

During its initial promotional period, Swift’s album Lover became the rare miss for the singer, as it didn’t produce a No. 1 hit. Two tracks from the title, “Me!” with Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco and “You Need to Calm Down,” both peaked at No. 2, stuck behind Lil Nas X’s historic win “Old Town Road.” That showing was reversed years later, in mid-2023, when “Cruel Summer” was finally spun off as a long-overdue single. The tune took its time climbing the Hot 100, eventually hitting the top spot more than four years after fans first heard it.

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

The latest in a long line of No. 1 smashes from Swift, “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” or just “Is It Over Now?” for short, debuted atop the Hot 100 in November 2023. The track serves as the lead single from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the fourth of the star’s re-recorded projects. It was one of the new cuts that fans hadn’t heard when the first 1989 was released, and thus they flocked to stream and buy the cut en masse once it dropped.