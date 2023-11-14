And Just Like That… Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are Divorcing

Some marriages last a lifetime. Others don’t make it to the first anniversary.

After tying the knot earlier this year, hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton filed for divorce from his husband, actor Lukas Gage, on Nov. 12. The two were only married for six months.

According to documents filed in a Los Angeles, California court earlier this week, Appleton was the one to pull the plug on the marriage officially, reports NBC News. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple teased a new romance on social media in 2022 and 2023, with onlookers in the LGBTQ community guessing that they were an item based on the number of photos they shared with one another.

They made their love official when Appleton went on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 5 of this year. Less than three weeks later, they were husbands.

The pair promised themselves to one another on April 26 in what appeared to be a very simple ceremony — one which seemed fitting for a rockstar. The wedding was officiated by Kim Kardashian, one of Appleton’s highest-profile clients. Country-pop superstar Shania Twain also performed at the event.

At the time of their wedding, the two announced the good news on Instagram via a pair of similar slideshows.

Appleton captioned his saying, “We did it 💍” Gage worded his slightly differently, writing, “ring finger where the rock is.”

While Appleton is one of the most highly sought-after hairstylists in the world, Gage is an actor on the rise.

He has appeared in movies like Assassination Nation and How to Blow Up a Pipeline. On TV, he’s known for programs like The White Lotus, You, and The Other Two.

As news of their separation spreads, fans and followers of the two are left with questions about what led to the untimely end of their very short marriage.

Whether they open up and share any details is yet to be seen, but for the moment, they appear to be remaining mum about the private breakup.