Barbra Streisand Said ‘No’ to Sex with Marlon Brando

Barbra Streisand’s new memoir My Name Is Barbra is filled with incredible stories from her decades in the entertainment industry. Throughout the book, she shares tales of men she dated and those she turned down, including one legendary figure.

In one passage, Streisand details the time she rejected an advance from Marlon Brando. She reveals that the Godfather actor made a pass at her during a party in 1966. Brando’s approach was quite straightforward, as he simply said, “I’d like to fuck you.”

While saying no to one of the most famous and attractive actors in the world was not a choice everyone would have made, it was probably for the best.

Brando was married to fellow actor Tarita Teriipaia at the time, and according to the memoir, she was in the next room at the party when Brando propositioned Streisand.

Despite the initial rejection, the EGOT winner shares that she and Brando became friends.

They regularly spoke on the phone, and he even called her after seeing her in the movie Funny Girl, for which she won her first Academy Award.

Brando reportedly told Streisand that she was “really good” before adding a humorous comment about her running in a strange way in the film.

Brando was a well-known sex symbol in his time, with appearances in films like A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront bringing him fame, critical acclaim, and the adoration of millions of people, both women and men.

Brando was openly bisexual at a time when such behavior was not widely accepted, and he spoke about his sexual relationships with other men.

Streisand might not have had a relationship with Brando, but she doesn’t shy away from talking about the men she has been romantically attached to in her book. She was married to actor Elliott Gould for a while, and the two had one child. She has been married to James Brolin since 1998.

My Name Is Barbra was released on November 7, after several years in the making.

Streisand had been working on the memoir for decades. The book is nearly 1,000 pages long, making it one of the longest celebrity memoirs in recent memory.