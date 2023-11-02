Dua Lipa Announces New Single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa is keeping her fans on the edge of their seats with an exciting announcement — a new single titled “Houdini” is on its way.

The singer has been dropping hints for a while, and now she has made it official. The track is set to debut on Thursday, November 9, in the late hours, and it may be the beginning of an exciting new era for the superstar.

Lipa took to Instagram to confirm the impending release, sharing the single’s artwork. The sultry cover features the singer, including her newly-dyed red hair, as she sensually licks her own reflection in a mirror.

In preparation for this exciting release, the Grammy-winning artist had wiped her Instagram and TikTok profiles, setting the stage for something big. She also changed her profile picture on social media sites and streaming platforms to a striking image of herself with a kaleidoscopic effect.

“Houdini” is expected to be the lead single from Lipa’s forthcoming third album. While the full-length is yet to be named and lacks a specific release date, the anticipation for new music from the pop icon is palpable.

In recent interviews, Lipa has shared insights into her creative process for her upcoming album. She has mentioned that for the project, she’s been experimenting with psychedelic sounds from the 1970s, hinting at a fresh and exciting direction for her music.

While she did tease that she is going in a new direction, it was made clear that she is not leaving pop behind, just trying something out.

Lipa’s most recent album Future Nostalgia arrived in 2020 and made a significant impact in the music industry.

The full-length produced a string of chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” and “Levitating,” and it earned the singer a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Since the release of Future Nostalgia, Lipa has remained active with a series of collaborations. She also returned in a major way earlier in 2023 with “Dance the Night,” which served as the lead single from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

It was another global hit for Lipa, and it may be the last taste of the disco-tinged pop that helped make her a superstar.