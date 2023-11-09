Frank Ocean Teases His First New Song In Years

Frank Ocean is more known for his critical acclaim rather than his prolific output. The singer-songwriter’s infrequent releases create a sense of near-constant anticipation, causing a stir whenever there’s even a hint of new music.

Earlier this week, Ocean generated plenty of excitement by teasing a snippet of a new song on his Instagram story. The Grammy winner treated fans to a solid minute of the unreleased track, offering a substantial preview for those eagerly awaiting his return.

Aside from the unveiled snippet, details about Ocean’s track are still shrouded in mystery. The artist has not disclosed the title of the song or provided a release date. The nature of this musical teaser is ambiguous—it could be a precursor to a new album, a standalone single in the works, or simply a track that may never see the light of day.

It has been three years since Ocean last dropped a proper single. In 2020, he released both “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” but these tracks, like others before them, were not part of any larger project. Between 2017 and 2020, Ocean shared several other songs, such as “Chanel,” “DHL,” “In My Room,” and “Biking” with Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator.

Ocean’s last album release dates back seven years—an eternity in today’s fast-paced music industry. In August 2016, he unveiled two albums, Endless and Blonde, seemingly as a strategic move to fulfill contractual obligations. Since then, fans have been waiting for another collection, but it seems they’ll need to wait a bit longer.

As one of the most beloved artists in the R&B genre, Ocean commands attention from a diverse audience, including a dedicated LGBTQ fan base. His influence extends beyond his music, with his public coming out more than a decade ago earning him admiration. Despite his infrequent releases, Ocean remains a superstar, continually shaping the landscape of contemporary R&B.