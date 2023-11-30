Glen Powell’s Best Thirst Traps

For years, Glen Powell has been steadily climbing the ladder in Hollywood.

Year by year, he lands bigger and bigger roles in more prestigious and successful films. He’s been aided in his ascent by his charm, talent as an actor, and leading man good looks.

The rising superstar first made a name for himself in movies like Fast Food Nation, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Expendables 3. He gained more attention after appearing in Hidden Figures, for which he won a Screen Actor’s Guild Award. Around the same time, he broke into TV in a major way with Scream Queens, appearing in both seasons of the series.

He scored what might be his true breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the ’80s action classic. He starred opposite Tom Cruise, and the picture ended up being a massive box-office success and the recipient of multiple Academy Award nominations.

In December, he will appear in the romantic comedy Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney as his leading love interest. In 2024, he’s set to star in the highly-anticipated Twister sequel, Twisters.

Powell is rapidly developing a fan base, which seems to love him as much for his incredible physique as for his talents on screen — though, which one a person prefers is up to them.

He was never exactly shy from showing off his body, but he really bared it all for a November 2023 Men’s Health cover story, which remains one of the hottest spreads in recent memory.

If you’re not familiar with Powell and his goods, check out some of his best third traps, culled from Instagram, below.