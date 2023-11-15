Jason Mraz Shares Journey to Accepting His Bisexuality

Not many people realize it, but Jason Mraz is not only a member of the LGBTQ community but a proud one. He’s spoken on the topic in the past and is now sharing details of how he came to accept who he is.

Mraz spoke with GLAAD in a video posted to the non-profit’s Instagram page.

He opened up for a decidedly candid talk about his path to self-acceptance, which can be tricky for many people who identify as part of the LGBTQ community. He outlined some of the challenges — and even the heartbreak — he’s experienced along the way.

Acknowledging the intricacies of his personal journey, Mraz said, “You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible and at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I’m claiming, and that’s also hard.”

He was referring in part to people he hurt when he first came out, including his future ex-wife, as he and his former bride Christina Carano are in the midst of a divorce.

Back in 2018, Mraz came out in an interview with Billboard. He stated that he’d had sexual experiences with both men and women. At the time, he explained that he didn’t know how to define his sexuality, and Carano described it as “two-spirit.”

He then used the same terminology, which signifies an ability to love both men and women, but it was immediately met with negativity.

Mraz faced backlash online for appropriating a term with specific cultural significance to Native Americans. In response to the criticism, he later identified himself as bisexual.

Mraz is a contestant on the latest season of the reality TV staple Dancing With the Stars. He spoke about how the show is helping him come to terms with his identity, as well as move on with his life and start the next chapter as a single man still figuring out his sexuality.

As the singer navigates this new period of his life, he has provided a glimpse into the struggles faced by individuals within the LGBTQ community, reminding the world that the path to self-acceptance is often nuanced, multifaceted, and difficult to traverse.