Netflix Cancels Queer Series Glamorous After One Season

Both of the strikes that paralyzed Hollywood for much of 2023 are now over, as writers and actors have scored much of what they were asking for from studios and streaming platforms. While that’s reason to celebrate for many, it also means it’s time for a shakeup in much of the industry as people get back to work, and that hasn’t played out kindly for everyone — or every show.

In a recent move that has left fans disheartened, Netflix has officially canceled the queer-focused series Glamorous. The show is one of five that the streamer axed, joining with Farzaar, Captain Fall, Agent Elvis, and Shadow and Bone, which are all done with.

Glamorous, despite finding a dedicated fan base, was unable to secure an extension beyond its inaugural season. Released in June, the title experienced early success, earning a spot in Netflix’s top 10 for two weeks in a row. Sadly, it appears that initial popularity wasn’t enough to warrant a second season according to the streamer.