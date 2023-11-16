Netflix Cancels Queer Series Glamorous After One Season

Metro Weekly
Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall’s Netflix series Glamorous has been canceled by the streaming service after just one season.

November 16, 2023

 
Miss Benny (instagram.com)
Both of the strikes that paralyzed Hollywood for much of 2023 are now over, as writers and actors have scored much of what they were asking for from studios and streaming platforms. While that’s reason to celebrate for many, it also means it’s time for a shakeup in much of the industry as people get back to work, and that hasn’t played out kindly for everyone — or every show.
 
In a recent move that has left fans disheartened, Netflix has officially canceled the queer-focused series Glamorous. The show is one of five that the streamer axed, joining with Farzaar, Captain Fall, Agent Elvis, and Shadow and Bone, which are all done with.
 
Glamorous, despite finding a dedicated fan base, was unable to secure an extension beyond its inaugural season. Released in June, the title experienced early success, earning a spot in Netflix’s top 10 for two weeks in a row. Sadly, it appears that initial popularity wasn’t enough to warrant a second season according to the streamer. 

The show centered around a character named Marco, who was portrayed by trans YouTube star Miss Benny. In Glamorous, she played an aspiring influencer and gender non-conforming individual who had a love of all things cosmetics. Marco’s journey begins when he meets Madolyn Addison, the CEO of a beauty brand he loves. The boss, played by gay fave Kim Cattrall, gives Marco a chance to break into the industry, hiring him as an assistant, and that’s where the trouble — and fun — begins.

Despite its promising start, the series faced an untimely demise amid the broader changes in the entertainment landscape. The cancellation of Glamorous underscores the challenges faced by niche and diverse storytelling in an industry undergoing shifts in response to industry-wide labor disputes.

While Glamorous bids farewell, Netflix has demonstrated its commitment to investing in and renew other series, so it’s not all bad news. The streaming service recently confirmed renewals for popular shows such as One Piece, Ginny & Georgia, Outer Banks, XO, Kitty, and Heartstopper.

As the streaming landscape evolves, the cancellation of Glamorous prompts reflection on the delicate balance between artistic expression and market dynamics, emphasizing the challenges faced by series that cater to specific communities and narratives. While this may be the end of this specific series, hopefully Netflix continues to program shows for the LGBTQ community, especially stories that focus on trans and non-binary heroes like Marco.

