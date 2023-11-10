The 2024 Grammy Nominations

- News
SZA leads all artists with the most nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with nine. The R&B favorite is followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (including her work with the band Boygenius), and Serban Ghenea — who works behind the scenes — with seven apiece.
Superstars like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and the aforementioned SZA all end up in three of the four biggest categories, including Album, Record, and Song of the Year.
Some of these artists have been here before, while others are new to specific fields. Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey also return to some of the top areas with new music.
The big story that comes out of the 2024 Grammys is the fact that women dominate like never before.
The top categories, usually considered the most competitive and hardest to win, are filled with almost entirely women. In fact, in Album, Record, and Song of the Year, only one man — Jon Batiste — manages to sneak in. Women occupy the rest of the spaces.
Not many people realize, but there are 90-plus categories at the Grammys, so there are a lot of nominees. A full list of artists, albums, and songs that are in the running for the most prestigious prize is really, really long, so instead, here are the big four categories.
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Album of the Year
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
For those who want to read the full list of possible future Grammy winners, click here.
