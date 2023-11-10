The 2024 Grammy Nominations

SZA leads all artists with the most nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with nine. The R&B favorite is followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (including her work with the band Boygenius), and Serban Ghenea — who works behind the scenes — with seven apiece.

Superstars like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and the aforementioned SZA all end up in three of the four biggest categories, including Album, Record, and Song of the Year.

Some of these artists have been here before, while others are new to specific fields. Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey also return to some of the top areas with new music.

The big story that comes out of the 2024 Grammys is the fact that women dominate like never before.

The top categories, usually considered the most competitive and hardest to win, are filled with almost entirely women. In fact, in Album, Record, and Song of the Year, only one man — Jon Batiste — manages to sneak in. Women occupy the rest of the spaces.

Not many people realize, but there are 90-plus categories at the Grammys, so there are a lot of nominees. A full list of artists, albums, and songs that are in the running for the most prestigious prize is really, really long, so instead, here are the big four categories.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Album of the Year

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

For those who want to read the full list of possible future Grammy winners, click here.