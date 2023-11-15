‘Top Gun’ Hottie Glen Powell Bares It All

Glen Powell is a Hollywood actor on the rise, and this week, he graces the cover of Men’s Health.

With a string of high-profile roles in recent blockbusters, Powell’s future in the entertainment industry appears promising, and his latest magazine feature caters to a particular audience with a tantalizing display.

The current Men’s Health cover showcases Powell in peak physical form, wielding a hose in what seems to be a deliberately suggestive pose.

The pin-up moment, designed to appeal to a diverse audience, has sparked considerable interest and speculation, especially in the LGBTQ community, particularly due to its implicit sensuality.

Powell’s allure doesn’t stop there — the magazine’s inside pages offer an even more intimate look at the actor.

Within the extensive spread, Powell sheds inhibitions, offering glimpses of his physique in various scenarios. From emerging from a pool to casually sporting nothing but a towel and engaging in a workout session with an adorable puppy — because he needed help appearing adorable, apparently — Powell presents a playful and charming side to his public image.

The focal point of this spread, however, is Powell’s behind, a feature that quickly became an internet sensation, thanks to eager fans on social media. The Men’s Health feature includes a photograph highlighting the actor’s perfectly toned backside, which thousands felt compelled to comment on. It is beautiful, to be fair, and Powell seems to know it.

The actor shared his cover on his Instagram, joking in the caption by saying, “You know they have to spray tan EVERYWHERE before these things, right?”

Despite the speculation surrounding Powell’s obvious appeal to the LGBTQ community, the actor clarified his sexuality — which was never really in question — via a quote from the interview shared by Men’s Health on Instagram.

Discussing post-breakup challenges after parting ways with longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris, Powell candidly addressed the complexities of forging connections amid the trappings of fame.

“If you talk to a girl or something like that,” he says, “and you’re like, We have a really great connection, we’re having a really great interaction and then they ask you for a selfie, it’s like, ‘Oh…'”

Powell is perhaps best known for his recent role in Top Gun: Maverick, co-starring alongside Tom Cruise. With past appearances in films such as The Expendables 3 and Devotion, Powell’s star has been on the rise for some time.

Anticipation is building for his next project, the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which is slated for release in late December. Looking ahead to 2024, Powell is set to appear in the Twister sequel, aptly titled Twisters.