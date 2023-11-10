Troye Sivan Earns His First Two Grammy Nominations

Troye Sivan is officially a Grammy-nominated musician!

The singer-songwriter heard his name called out not once, but twice earlier today when the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were unveiled.

The Australian pop artist’s single “Rush” is responsible for both of his nominations, earning him the first two — but hopefully not last — of his career.

“Rush” is nominated for Best Pop/Dance Recording. Sivan is one of the first artists to earn a nomination in the category, which is new this year. In the race for the prize, he’ll have to compete with Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding, Calvin Harris, Kylie Minogue, and two tracks by David Guetta.

At the same time, the “Rush” visual is also up for Best Music Video.

In that category, he’s up against Billie Eilish (“What Was I Made For?”), Kendrick Lamar (“Count Me Out”), Tyler Childers (“In Your Love”), and The Beatles. (Well, The Beatles aren’t actually nominated, but a music video in their name is.)

If Sivan wins the Best Music Video Grammy, he’ll share it with two people who made his vision a reality. The singer is nominated alongside the clip’s director Gordon Von Steiner and its producer Kelly McGee.

Sivan took to Instagram to show how excited he was regarding the good news. “I can’t even think- My first GRAMMY nomination…and second. A life long dream, no joke THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING thank you @recordingacademy” he posted alongside an image from Twitter announcing his nominations.

“Rush” is featured on Sivan’s new album Something to Give Each Other.

It served as the lead single from the set and arrived in mid-July, quickly becoming a summer favorite in the LGBTQ community.

The full-length dropped in October to solid reviews and a strong chart performance. “Rush” is now one of the biggest hits in Sivan’s discography, and now that it’s earned him a pair of Grammy nominations, it’s also one of the most important.