Watch the ‘Mean Girls’ The Musical’s Movie Trailer

The highly-anticipated first trailer for the Mean Girls musical movie has arrived, giving fans a sneak peek into what may be the fetch-est film this winter.

The movie is an adaptation of the 2018 Tony-nominated musical, itself based on the original 2004 (non-musical) film.

In the nearly two decades since its release, Mean Girls has become a cultural icon in its own right, with a large enough following to support several adaptations.

The trailer is light on the musical numbers, instead focusing on the moments millions fondly remember from the original Mean Girls.

It’s clear that a major effort was made to include all the pieces that made it a modern classic while still presenting something fresh and new — which is no easy task.

Reneé Rapp reprises her role from the Broadway production as the infamous Regina George. The actress puts her own spin on Regina, first made famous by Rachel McAdams.

Joining Rapp in the ensemble cast are Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Jon Hamm. Angourie Rice takes on the role of the film’s heroine, Cady Heron, whose journey into the cutthroat world of high school cliques sets the stage for the campy flick.

In a delightful twist for fans of the original film, both Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who starred in the 2004 movie, are set to reprise their original roles. Fey, the brilliant mind behind both the 2004 movie and the stage musical, returns as screenwriter and producer as well.

Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne share directorial duties. The music is composed by Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond, with the lyrics penned by Nell Benjamin. The two earned Tony nominations for Best Original Score for the stage musical.

Originally slated for a streaming debut on Paramount+, Mean Girls is instead going for a theatrical release.

The decision generated considerable buzz among fans and industry insiders alike when it was announced, as it gives the title a chance to shine and potentially perform well at the box office — for a second time, that is.

The new Mean Girls is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Watch the trailer below.