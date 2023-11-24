Win a Copy of Friday Night Cocktails!

A suspect involved in the drug-induced robbery scheme that is alleged to have led to the deaths of two gay men in New York City last year has pleaded guilty to robbery, grand larceny, and identity theft charges, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Eddie Ashley, 30, is alleged to have been part of a scheme that targeted at least 16 nightclub patrons from September 2021 to August 2022, resulting in the overdose-related deaths of 25-year-old social worker Julio Ramirez and 34-year-old John Umberger, a political consultant from Washington, D.C.

Both Ramirez and Umberger were seen leaving gay bars with a group of other men, only to be found dead hours later.