Win a Copy of “How Coppola Became Cage”

A nicely produced effort, Girls Don't Cry (★★★☆☆) is a gentle, somewhat predictable road trip/coming-of-age-and-out story that is more cute than memorable.

Riffing on a familiar theme when it comes to teenagers in need of a drama, Ele finds life at home with her mother and her new boyfriend intolerable.

When her mother decides to sell the family camper van -- a source of iconic family holidays before the death of Ele's father, Ele decides it's time for a rebellious, but also nostalgic, road trip. Tagging along is the somewhat mysterious Romanian Mia, a school cleaner with a complicated life.