Win Tickets to Enchant Christmas in Washington, DC!

It's almost December, meaning that not only is the Christmas sales season nearly in full effect, but so is the season of conservative media outlets mercilessly attacking major retailers to gin up outrage.

Since the early 2000s, conservatives have declared there's a "War on Christmas," with the focus of such complaints focusing on some retailers' use of the term "Happy Holidays" instead of Christmas.

The implication of the term -- popularized by conservatives like former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and radio host John Gibson -- was that schools and corporations had begun censoring any mention of the holiday's Christian roots out of either a desire to be "politically correct" or a mistaken belief that acknowledging the Christian nature of the holiday violated the Constitution.