Win Tickets to ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ at The National

She's an ageless beauty, glamorous yet humble, and a seasoned stage performer who almost always makes a spectacular entrance. She's not the star of the show, but the vintage Model T Ford driven onto the stage at a pivotal moment of Signature Theatre's well-appointed production of the epic musical Ragtime always wows the audience.

Luckily, the show's director, Matthew Gardiner, also Signature's artistic director since 2021, doesn't have to worry about sudden success going to this performer's head. "It's been in several productions," Gardiner says of the sturdy player, powered by a golf cart engine.