13 Gay Hotspots to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in D.C.

After a steady, decade-long decline in the number of LGBTQ bars and clubs in Washington, D.C., the trend has finally reversed: 2023 saw the opening of several new venues, adding to a similar number that emerged in 2022.

As a result, the D.C. area now counts at least 20 LGBTQ watering holes and safe spaces to call its own. Certainly, that’s cause for celebration and raising a toast — or three.

And while you could have a festive New Year’s Eve at any number of venues around town — gay or straight — what follows is a selection of how 13 local nightspots are ushering in 2024 this Sunday, December 31.

Our New Year’s Eve roundup includes a mix of both brand-new and classic venues specifically for the queer community, as well as two of the city’s preeminent concert venues, one of which is hosting a themed party dedicated to ABBA and disco, the other on the music of Taylor Swift.

Cheers to the queer dancing queens, and a very happy new year to all.

9:30 Club

815 V St. NW

www.930.com

www.instagram.com/930club

202-265-0930

NYE Cover: $35

Several times a year, the storied concert venue offers a DJ-driven dance party devoted to quintessential dance-pop band ABBA, a long-ago disbanded quartet of Swedes whose popularity remains strong in party because they refrain from the limelight and refuse to tour. Now, on the cusp of yet another year — one marking the 50th anniversary of their Eurovision Song Contest breakthrough — comes not one but two more to close out 2023. “Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA” will commence with doors at 9 p.m. at the now sold-out New Year’s Eve show and the one added the night before, on New Year’s Eve Eve. The cover is the same on both nights.

As You Are Bar

500 8th St. SE

www.asyouaredc.com

www.instagram.com/asyouaredc

202-506-1440

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast, Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

Carrying the name “Glitter Ball,” the “New Queers’ Eve” party at this Barracks Row space is themed “trashy y2k,” for which patrons can “wear what you love,” though “glitter [is] encouraged.” The club’s regular DJ Snake will spin tunes from roughly two decades ago, but “all [by] request.”

Bunker

2001 14th St. NW

www.bunkerdc.com

www.instagram.com/bunkerclubdc

NYE Cover: $45

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast

You’ll be able to usher in the new year by dancing right on through the very first sunrise of 2024, which you won’t even see while twirling away in the intimate underground space. This “12-Hour Masquerade Ball” will feature three different DJs, with celebrated club veteran Joe Gauthreaux tapped for the peak-hours slot starting shortly after midnight. He’ll be bookended by DJs TANNR and Jesus Montanez. In addition to a glass of champagne at midnight, every ticketholder will receive a mask “to ensure your anonymity” for “the sexiest masquerade ball in town.” A pass offering VIP entry and free drinks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. is $99.

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant

555 23rd St. S.

Arlington, Va.

www.freddiesbeachbar.com

www.instagram.com/freddiesbeachbar

703-685-0555

NYE Cover: $20

18+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast, Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

“New Year’s Eve with the Divas” features the cast of Freddie’s Follies Drag Show portraying the likes of Whitney, Adele, Cher, Celine, P!nk, and Tina. Showtime is at 9:30 p.m. The evening includes hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Ct. NW

www.greenlanterndc.com

www.instagram.com/greenlanternwdc

202-347-4533

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast, Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

Send off 2023 at this landmark LGBTQ bar in two different ways if you so desire. Starting at 9 p.m. on the 1st Floor, you can take in some of what typically transpires on Sundays with Karaoke with Kevin. When you’re ready to get lifted and titillated, the 2nd Floor promises go-go dancers on full display amidst patrons dancing to music by The Bear Cave’s DJ Popperz, who will spin right on through to 2024. Psst: The venue actually opens at 4 p.m. for four (!) full hours of Happy Hour specials. Also note that patrons won’t earn a free drink if they doff their top as they would any other Sunday: “No Shirtless Sunday tonight.”

JR.’s Bar & Grill

1519 17th St. NW

https://jrsbar-dc.com/

www.instagram.com/jrs_bar_dc/

202-328-0090

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast, Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

Hosts Citrine, Evry Pleasure, and Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson will offer pop-up drag performances in addition to overseeing antics ranging from games, such as Wig Olympics, to prize giveaways, to announcing drink specials all night long, including $4 Skyy Vodka and $4 Truly drinks. Music and videos by DJ Andre.

Kiki

915 U St. NW

www.dcwannahaveakiki.com

www.instagram.com/dcwannahaveakiki

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast, Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

Right out of the gate at 8 p.m., you’ll enjoy festive music by DJ Dez Jordan as well as a short drag show — a kind-of teaser for the all-day lineup of House of Kiki Drag Performances planned for January 1. On New Year’s Eve, Kiki will be running specials on drinks including popping open cans of Truly and serving Absolut mixed drinks for just $7 each, with Fireball libations going for just $8 a shot. This special night will find Kiki kicking at peak level when the clock strikes 10 p.m., as that’s when DJ Lemz will take over in the club, and DJ Phil Reese will set off at the same time out on the patio, both carrying on without letup until close. For $50, guests can purchase a Skip The Line pass good every night of a full NYE weekend slate of events.

Number Nine

1435 P St. NW

www.numberninedc.com

www.instagram.com/numberninedc

202-986-0999

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

BacK2bACk, the local VJ/DJ tag-team duo who have been the first and last name in LGBTQ-popular music videos for thirty years, will take their rightful position to count down the Top 10 Videos of the Year, culminating with 2023’s No. 1 video just before midnight.

Pitchers & ALOHO

2317 & 2319 18th St. NW

www.pitchersbardc.com & www.alohodc.com

www.instagram.com/pitchersdc

202-733-2568

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast, Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

All five floors of the large Adams Morgan complex — Pitchers caters primarily to gay men and ALOHO, queer women — will be open for the last night of 2023, including the kitchen, so patrons can partake in a little bit of everything the venue offers, from eating and drinking to dancing and prancing, not to mention mixing and mingling, maybe even some game-playing or watching, if not also a stretch of biding one’s time until… boom, just like that, it’s already almost midnight and a dose of madness races in.

The Anthem

901 Wharf St. SW

www.theanthemdc.com

www.instagram.com/theanthemdc

202-888-0020

NYE Cover: $35 in advance, $45 day of show

“The Taylor Party” will undoubtedly play out exactly as you’d expect, with a rush of area Swifties gathering together to celebrate Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. They’ll be busy indulging in everything from themed cocktails to Friendship Bracelet Giveaways, and from a “It Was Rare, I Was There” Photo Booth to an Eras Costume Contest offering top prizes of I.M.P. Gift Cards in amounts of $250 to $1,000. The party officially starts at 9:45 p.m.

Thurst Lounge

2204 14th St. NW

www.thurstlounge.com

www.instagram.com/thurstlounge

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Complimentary Champagne Toast, Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

Billed as “D.C.’s only Black-owned LGBTQ+ lounge,” the area’s newest queer venue is so new, its website and social media outlets are still “under construction.” However, the venue is unequivocally ready and open every Wednesday through Sunday evening with “no cover charge” and where “all are welcome.” Thurst has set up shop just north of U Street on 14th Street NW in an impressive two-story property that a decade ago housed the short-lived queer space Mova, and, more recently, the restaurant Sakerum. For New Year’s Eve, Thurst will feature a balloon drop and a round of bubbly, among other specials for the evening. Stay tuned to Instagram for further details as well as to RSVP.

Trade Bar

1410 14th St. NW

www.tradebardc.com

www.instagram.com/tradebardc

202-986-1094

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

Expect the usual annual to-do at this popular Logan Circle destination — that is, “our annual ‘New Year’s Toast (actual toast) at midnight.” Guests wanting to toast with bubbly as well can order from the regular drinks menu. But fear not, the venue will have its share of sparkling — courtesy of queens Vagenesis and Dabatha Christie, who will host a recap of 2023 as well as preview 2024, with DJ Strikestone also contributing to the evening’s effervescence.

Wunder Garten

1101 1 St. NE

www.wundergartendc.com

www.instagram.com/wundergatendc

NYE Cover: None

21+ Only

Midnight Revelry: Noisemakers, Party Hats, Favors

NoMa’s sprawling LGBTQ-popular beer garden promises a “wild New Year’s Eve bash” with its DJ Dance Party headlined by DJ Yvng Hanklin starting at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to register online for free and also encouraged to consider paying to rent one of the venue’s small heated cabanas for added comfort and privacy, rather than take the chance that the main heated tent, open to all and first-come, first-serve, runs out of room.