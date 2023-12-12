2024 Golden Globe Nominations: The Full List

Metro Weekly
It’s award season again! The nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes officially kick off one of the most exciting times of the year for Hollywood enthusiasts.

The list of the potential winners who stood out for creating the best in film and TV in the past year features a blend of well-known series and quite a few films that weren’t exactly blockbusters, but a handful that certainly were — including an entire category full of them!

Barbie leads all titles with the most Golden Globe nominations, with 10 chances to collect some gold. The movie ties the all-time record for the second-most nods in one ceremony. Not far behind that massive box office success comes another, Oppenheimer. The story of how the atomic bomb was created snagged eight nominations.

The 2024 Golden Globes will be held on January 7 on CBS, after airing for many years on NBC. 

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman — May December
Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Television Series, Drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning — The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas – from Barbie
“Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – from Barbie
“Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa – from She Came to Me
“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker – from The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – from Barbie
“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz – from Rustin

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall — France
Fallen Leaves — Finland
Io Capitano — Italy
Past Lives — United States
Society of the Snow — Spain
The Zone of Interest — United Kingdom

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4 
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 
Oppenheimer 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

