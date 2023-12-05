5 Must-Hear Gay Albums in December 2023

We’ve reached the end of the year. While most people are wrapping things up and planning on some downtime, some of the most exciting and beloved pop singers in the world aren’t done working just yet.

December 2023 is all about pop when it comes to new releases that the LGBTQ community will love.

Well, almost all about pop, as the rapper with the most LGBTQ fans is also slated to make a long-awaited return after several years.

Here are five must-hear albums coming in December 2023 by LGBTQ artists and favorites.

Dove Cameron – Alchemical: Volume 1

Release Date: December 1

Dove Cameron is no stranger to success on the Billboard charts — though most of her biggest wins weren’t achieved entirely on her own.

The Disney star scored a No. 1 album as a member of the film series Descendants, which produced a trio of majorly popular soundtracks. After years of dropping songs as a solo artist, her debut full-length has finally arrived.

Alchemical: Volume 1 features the actor and singer’s first real smash, “Boyfriend,” which broke into the top 20 on the Hot 100 last year. None of her follow-up singles have performed quite as well, but with real talent and strong support behind her, this is just the beginning for the rising star.

Pink – Trustfall (Deluxe)

Release Date: December 1

To begin with, let’s be clear — Pink’s Trustfall didn’t get the love it deserved.

Thankfully, the pop singer has re-released it with new music, so there’s another chance for people to hear and recognize the collection. Trustfall was first unleashed in February, and it was bolstered by horn-laden single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

It sounds like it was tailor-made for moms in minivans to enjoy on pop radio, but that doesn’t mean it’s not spectacular!

The deluxe edition of her latest offering features a number of live recordings, new and lesser-known cuts from the last few years of her career, and even a single with Marshmello and Sting.

Alison Goldfrapp – The Love Reinvention

Release Date: December 8

Gays have been in love with Alison Goldfrapp for years thanks to her pioneering work in the dance world as part of the electronic group Goldfrapp.

In mid-2023, she finally went out on her own, releasing her debut solo album The Love Invention.

The title stands out as one of the best dance full-lengths of the year, but Goldfrapp isn’t done sending people to the dance floor.

She’s gearing up to release a remix collection, titled, appropriately, The Love Reinvention. The title even comes with some new music as well, and it’s all must-hear.

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Release Date: December 8

Nicki Minaj counts millions of LGBTQ fans among her Barbz, and they can barely wait to hear what their queen has cooked up this time. The rapper is nearly back with her first album in five years, Pink Friday 2, which is slated to drop on December 8.

The superstar has released dozens of songs in the half-decade since her last full-length arrived, but only a few are set to appear on this new collection. That means that fans have a lot of new music to devour, and Pink Friday 2 may very well be the last big release of 2023.

Tate McRae – Think Later

Release Date: December 8

For those who don’t know Tate McRae just yet, don’t worry, you likely will soon. The 20-year-old Canadian rising talent has been quietly picking up charting hits for a while now, and her breakout era has recently kicked off.

She started appearing on the Hot 100 back in 2020 when she was just a teenager with her first hit, “You Broke Me First,” which started it all. 2023 turned out to be a major moment for McRae, as her current single “Greedy” broke into the top 10 and eventually became the biggest song in the world.

Both “Greedy” and new hit “Exes” are featured on her album Think Later, which may finally make her the next female pop star.