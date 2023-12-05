5 Songs You Didn’t Know Justin Tranter Wrote

In the always-changing and notoriously fickle world of pop music songwriting, few names shine as brightly as Justin Tranter.

A musical chameleon with a gift for creating infectious melodies and poignant lyrics that get stuck in everyone’s head, Tranter has become the secret weapon behind some of the biggest chart hits of the past decade — though you might not know they were involved with that many smashes.

This week, they grace the cover of MetroWeekly, not only for their undeniable talent but also as a proud representative of the nonbinary community.

Tranter’s journey to songwriting stardom took a unique path, as they initially rocked stages as the lead vocalist of Semi Precious Weapons for years.

It was in the field of songwriting, however, that Tranter found their true calling, and it didn’t take long before they became a sought-after collaborator for artists across genres, with too many hit singles to count.

Here are five of Tranter’s biggest and best hits as a songwriter.

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

One of the undeniable gems in Tranter’s songwriting crown is “Sorry,” a global phenomenon performed by Justin Bieber.

Co-written by Tranter, the track served as a cornerstone in Bieber’s career comeback and featured on his fourth studio album, Purpose.

“Sorry” was a quick smash, and after waiting behind Adele, it finally reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, bringing Bieber back to the summit once again.

DNCE – “Cake by the Ocean”

Transitioning from fronting a band to crafting hits for others, Tranter co-wrote “Cake by the Ocean,” DNCE’s debut single.

The pop-rock anthem enjoyed widespread success, reaching the top 10 on the Hot 100. It also helped Joe Jonas, the group’s frontman, find a new path to success after the Jonas Brothers split up and his solo career floundered.

Tranter’s influence helped establish DNCE in the pop scene. It showcased their ability to create catchy and energetic anthems that resonate with audiences worldwide — even if they don’t make any sense!

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Tranter and Julia Michaels are not only best friends, they’ve worked together on many songs, both for other artists and for Michaels herself. Perhaps their best-known collaboration is her hit single “Issues.”

Co-written by Tranter, the song garnered critical acclaim, earning the pair a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. Peaking at number 11 on the Hot 100, “Issues” showcased Tranter’s capacity to create deeply resonant and universally relatable songs that leave a lasting impact, and it helped make Michaels a star.

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Tranter has also been involved in many of Selena Gomez’s hit singles. In fact, they’re largely responsible for her continued success on the charts.

Tranter co-wrote “Bad Liar,” a standout track from Gomez- though one that never found its way to any of her albums. The song showcases Tranter’s ability to craft a unique and catchy pop sound, and “Bad Liar” was noted for being something different from the Grammy-nominated pop queen.

The song peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100, adding another hit to Tranter’s impressive repertoire.

Fall Out Boy – “Centuries”

“Centuries” by Fall Out Boy stands as a modern rock anthem, propelled by its anthemic sound. Written by the band in collaboration with Tranter, the track became a defining moment in Fall Out Boy’s discography, and it was a much-needed hit for the band.

Tranter penned the chorus for the tune that would become their first big smash on the charts and the latest top 10 from the rockers.

“Centuries,” which cleverly samples the classic “Tom’s Diner,” quickly became a commercial success, reaching multi-platinum status and charting globally.