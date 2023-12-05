5 Things To Know About Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron is in an odd space when it comes to her music career. She’s simultaneously very successful, but still relatively unknown by many. How is that possible?

The actor and singer has scored bestselling albums and charted hits, but much of her musical output was connected to her work in front of the camera. Soundtracks may perform well, but they don’t always make stars out of those involved.

Such is the case with Cameron, but she isn’t resting entirely on past wins.

Cameron officially launched her music career in earnest several years ago while still riding high off of her early TV and film successes. She’s produced many songs, but only a handful that made a real commercial impact.

Such is the life of a musician in the pop world.

Now, she’s released her long-awaited debut album Alchemical: Volume 1, which features her signature blend of dark, brooding pop.

It’s a fun, short listen, and it may be the project that finally helps millions hear her voice. As you press play on the just-dropped title, learn more about Cameron below.

Her Real Name

Dove Cameron isn’t her real name. In fact, no part of it is — it’s entirely made up for the stage. She was born Chloe Celeste Hosterman on January 15, 1996. She began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age, and has been working hard for many years now, even though she may appear new.

Acting

Cameron gained widespread recognition for her role in the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie. She would go on to win a Daytime Emmy for her performance in a young performer category.

She also appeared in all three Descendants movies on the same network, which helped her step into the music world as well. The trio of soundtracks from the series all broke into the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with the first of the bunch hitting No. 1.

She’s also recognizable from appearing in two seasons of the musical parody Schmigadoon! on AppleTV+.

“Boyfriend”

Cameron’s most notable single so far is “Boyfriend,” which was released in 2022.

The song made its mark on the Hot 100, becoming her first significant achievement in her music career — at least on her own.

A breakout solo hit for the singer, the cut rose to No. 16, and showed she had the talent and star power to craft a hit.

Its success underscored Cameron’s ability to transition from acting to a successful music career seamlessly.

American Music Awards

Cameron’s musical talents were recognized when she won the New Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards in late 2022. The accolade highlighted her growing influence and popularity in the mainstream music scene, which she was still just beginning to enter.

In her acceptance speech, Cameron delivered a heartfelt message acknowledging and expressing gratitude to the queer community for their unwavering support.

“I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” she began, and her comment was met with cheers.

Sexual Orientation

Cameron has been open and candid about her sexuality. In interviews, she has shared that she is bisexual but also, at times, used the word queer to describe her own sexuality.

While she has only been romantically linked to men, that doesn’t tell the full story of what’s in her heart.